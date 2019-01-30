Tucson Police Department

A man suffered life-threatening injuries when hit by a vehicle on Tucson's southwest side Wednesday night, police say.

He was not in a crosswalk while crossing Irvington Road at the Interstate 19 overpass, said Sgt. Pete Dugan, a Tucson police spokesman.

Officers reopened the road at 10:45 p.m.

Dugan said the driver remained at the scene.

No further information has been released. 

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1