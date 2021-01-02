Is this drought gripping Tucson natural or human-caused?

More than 13 inches fell at the airport in 2018 and 2019, the weather service said. Also, monthly rainfall totals were higher than the norm in three of the four years ending in 2019. That’s the first time that’s happened since the early 1990s, the weather service said.

“We are still in a noisy mode in the Southwest and in Tucson in particular,” Crimmins said. “We have lots of interannual variability in winter precipitation, largely related to El Niño and La Niña.”

He referred to the two winter weather phenomena that are triggered by major variations in sea-surface temperatures across much of the equatorial Pacific Ocean.

“We had a very wet period in the ‘80s. We moved into this drought cycle, kind of, in 1999. We’ve been bumping along at the bottom but the last 10 years, I thought we were pulling out of it,” he said. “If you look at longtime cyclical climate variability, we will move out of the current drought.”

But Colorado State University climate scientist Brad Udall found a clear warning sign that this drought isn’t so natural in a recent study by nine researchers across the U.S.