It is not too late.
Whether you want to decide who should be the Democratic or Republican nominee to replace Martha McSally in Congressional District 2 or cast a vote for your favorite candidate in a justice of the peace primary, there are still options to vote on Tuesday, Aug. 28.
County officials continue to urge voters not to mail in their ballots now, as any ballots received in the mail after the close of business today will not be processed.
Instead, Pima County will be operating a total of 240 polling places on Tuesday, with locations opening at 6 a.m. Locals can cast their ballot or ask for a replacement ballot if they’ve misplaced or never received their early ballot.
To get a replacement ballot, you must go to your polling place or one of the three sites operated by the Pima County Recorder’s Office. You can find your polling place at recorder.pima.gov. Click “polling location” and type in your home address.
County officials remind voters to bring valid identification to the polls. Examples include a passport, driver’s license, official state identification card or a recent utility bill.
Those who still have a mail-in ballot can return it to any polling place or one of these three locations operated by the Recorder’s Office:
- 240 N. Stone Ave.
- 6920 E. Broadway, Suite D.
- 6550 S. Country Club Road.
Polls close at 7 p.m., but anyone in line at that time will be allowed to vote.