Summer officially starts today and the high in the Old Pueblo is expected to be 100 degrees.
Last year, the first day of summer was welcomed with a high of 106 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. In 2017, summer was welcomed with a high of 116 degrees.
For the last decade, the high temperatures on the first day of summer have been at least a few degrees above 100 degrees — except for 2009, when the high was 94 degrees.
As for this year, temperatures are expected to drop into the high 90s tomorrow, but should be back in the 100s by Monday.