It's almost lunch time: Check out these special deals from Tucson restaurants

Note: Restaurant hours and offerings sometimes change quickly and without notice, so please check the website or call to confirm these offers.
Bear Canyon Pizza is offering 20 percent off its entire menu for takeout and delivery.
Villa Peru is offering half off bottled wine and a $30 percent credit with orders of $100 or more for takeout and delivery.
Eegee's is offering a family meal pack with two 12-inch grinders, two orders of fries, two salads, two cookies and four small eegee's for $29.99.
Fox Restaurant Concepts restaurants are offering 35 percent off online orders with a coupon code FRC35. Local options include Zin Burger, Wildflower, Culinary Dropout and Blanco Tacos + Tequila. The deal is not good at North Italia, the website says.
Westward Look is offering a special two-for-one carry-out menu provided diners order two of the same entree.
Mama's Pizza & Heroes is offering $2 off take-and-take pizzas.
Also, don't miss our comprehensive list of more than 500 Tucson-area restaurants open for take out and delivery.
Send restaurant deals or updates to jspitz@tucson.com
