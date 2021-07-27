 Skip to main content
It's now Tucson's wettest July on record; flash flood warning in effect through evening
It's now Tucson's wettest July on record; flash flood warning in effect through evening

The Rillito River rolling along just west of Swan Road after a powerful storm with heavy rain over the Tucson area early Friday, July 23, 2021.

 Rick Wiley, Arizona Daily Star

Monsoon storms continued to pound the region for a second straight week Tuesday, with flash flood warnings and records falling as the day wore on.

According to the National Weather Service, Tuesday’s downpour added 1.19 inches to the season total, officially making this July the wettest on record, with 6.98 inches total.

The water looked wild and wonderful at Sabino Canyon Dam on July 25, 2021. Video by Marci Harrington.

The previous record of 6.8 inches was set in 2017. Official rain totals for the month will be available Aug. 1, according to NWS.

Later in the day, a flash flood warning was issued a little after 4 p.m by NWS. It’s currently in effect for a wide area of Pima County, including much of greater Tucson and the surrounding areas. The warning will remain in effect until at least 9 p.m.

People should avoid driving, especially in low-lying areas or areas prone to flooding, like washes and ditches.

This story is developing. Check back to the Arizona Daily Star and Tucson.com for more updates.

