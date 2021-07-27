It's now Tucson's wettest July on record; flash flood warning in effect through evening

Monsoon storms continued to pound the region for a second straight week Tuesday, with flash flood warnings and records falling as the day wore on.

According to the National Weather Service, Tuesday’s downpour added 1.19 inches to the season total, officially making this July the wettest on record, with 6.98 inches total.

The previous record of 6.8 inches was set in 2017. Official rain totals for the month will be available Aug. 1, according to NWS.

Later in the day, a flash flood warning was issued a little after 4 p.m by NWS. It’s currently in effect for a wide area of Pima County, including much of greater Tucson and the surrounding areas. The warning will remain in effect until at least 9 p.m.

People should avoid driving, especially in low-lying areas or areas prone to flooding, like washes and ditches.

This story is developing. Check back to the Arizona Daily Star and Tucson.com for more updates.