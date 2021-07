It's now Tucson's wettest July on record

Monsoon storms continued to pound the region for a second straight week Tuesday, with records falling as the day wore on.

According to the National Weather Service, Tuesday’s downpour added 1.19 inches to the season total, officially making this July the wettest on record, with 6.98 inches total.

The previous record of 6.8 inches was set in 2017.

Official rain totals for the month will be available Aug. 1, according to NWS.