Health Department: Reopening Tucson schools for traditional learning unsafe

The Pima County Health Department says it's unsafe to reopen schools for traditional face-to-face learning as the coronavirus continues to heavily impact the Tucson community.

The guidance to Tucson-area schools, released Tuesday, July 28, says the earliest traditional instruction could be anticipated to resume is after Labor Day.

Pima County Health Department Director Dr. Theresa Cullen and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Francisco Garcia formed their recommendation, which schools are not required to follow, based on public health data, a memo from County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry said.

Reasons noted to delay in-person traditional instruction include:

• Local, daily COVID-19 infections are at the highest amounts since the pandemic began. Pima County's total monthly infections have gone from 153 for March to more than 6,700 confirmed cases thus far for the month of July alone.

• Transmission rates are above 11%. The World Health Organization recommends rates should be below 5% prior to reopening.

• Masks were only recently mandated and it will take six weeks to see if the mitigation strategy is working.

• COVID-19 hospitalizations are at record levels. Local hospitals have nearly exceeded their ICU bed capacity, transferring some critical patients to other hospitals in the state.

• Widespread testing is just now becoming available, and timely test results to allow for contact tracing don’t exist in Pima County.