Last year kicked off with a landfill fire in the first few days of the year and the hottest January on record, but 2019, fortunately, was more like a normal winter.
January 2019 ushered in snowy succulents and an average monthly temperature that nearly nailed the January norm of 52.6 degrees. About 1.1 inches of rain fell last month at the Tucson International Airport, the official logging station, which is slightly above average.
There was a lot of action during the first 10 days of the year when temperatures were more than 10 degrees below normal.
Tucsonans woke up to an inch of snow coating Saguaro National Park on Jan. 1. Some homes in Oracle reported about 5½ inches. Summerhaven on Mount Lemmon received 11 inches. Almost a half-inch of snow was also recorded at the airport.
More snow fell across town Jan. 2. The airport logged trace amounts.
The last time the Old Pueblo saw snow was Dec. 31, 2014, according to Jeff Davis, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Tucson.
A second weather system brought more precipitation to town on the 5th and 6th. On Jan. 7, parts of downtown and the west side were blanketed in heavy fog.
Temperatures hovered above normal for about two weeks in the middle of the month before January squeezed in one last cold snap between the 22 and 26th.
During the last few days of the month, the rest of the country braced for bitter cold. In parts of Minnesota on Wednesday night, temperatures dropped to an unimaginable -50 degrees without factoring in windchill.
At the same time, we were sunny and warm, but not too warm.
For comparison, January 2018 recorded 20 days of 75 or more degrees. Temperatures this month, however, reached that threshold only once on the 20th at 79 degrees. The monthly low dipped below freezing at the airport only once on Jan. 23.
According the NWS, a stronger winter-weather storm will move in this weekend bringing a chance of rain and temperatures in the mid-to-low 60s.
In February, expect above-average temperatures and normal amounts of rainfall, said the NWS Climate Prediction Center.
A current underused tool, the GIF is making it’s mark in the modern advertising world. This fun and playful animation is a simple way to boost brands across all social media platforms while showing consumers that brands are keeping up with current trends.
A current underused tool, the GIF is making it’s mark in the modern advertising world. This fun and playful animation is a simple way to boost brands across all social media platforms while showing consumers that brands are keeping up with current trends.