You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Javelina bites Tucson woman who was walking her dog

Javelina bites Tucson woman who was walking her dog

  • Updated
Young Javelina (copy)

Javelinas are a common sight around the Tucson area. 

 David Sanders / Arizona Daily Star File photo

A javelina bit a 29-year-old woman overnight, officials say.

The woman was walking her dog in the Catalina Foothills area when the incident happened. She was treated at Northwest Hospital for a six-inch gash to her thigh, according to the Arizona Game and Fish Department. 

Department officials also recommended she receive a rabies shot. 

According to Game and Fish, javelinas think dogs are coyotes and "react instinctively." Officials suggest walking in a different direction when spotting a javelina. 

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Opinion Chat Aug. 6: Danyelle Khmara talks schools reopening, Part I

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News