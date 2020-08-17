Javelina bites Tucson woman who was walking her dog

A javelina bit a 29-year-old woman overnight, officials say.
The woman was walking her dog in the Catalina Foothills area when the incident happened. She was treated at Northwest Hospital for a six-inch gash to her thigh, according to the Arizona Game and Fish Department.
Department officials also recommended she receive a rabies shot.
According to Game and Fish, javelinas think dogs are coyotes and "react instinctively." Officials suggest walking in a different direction when spotting a javelina.
