Javelina shot in face with arrow in Marana; $1,500 reward offered for information

The Arizona Game and Fish Department is offering a reward of up to $1,500 for information leading to an arrest of those responsible for wounding a javelina with an arrow.

The Marana Police Department reported Monday that a javelina shot with an arrow in the face was at Continental Ranch Community Park. They contained the javelina with Pima County Animal Control personnel until wildlife officials arrived.

The javelina, which suffered a fractured jaw, was taken to the Tucson Wildlife Center and is expected to recover on a soft food diet.

“This was the act of a criminal, a person without regard for one of the state’s most precious resources, its wildlife,” said Regional Supervisor Raul Vega of Game and Fish in Tucson. “This javelina suffered terribly after someone attempted to take it out of season, possibly by shooting an arrow within a quarter-mile of a structure and in a closed area.”

Those with information about the case are can contact the department’s Operation Game Thief Hotline at (800) 352-0700 and reference OGT #21-000519. Reports may be made anonymously if need be.