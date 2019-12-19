Jethro's Cafe on Tucson's east side expanding with tavern, dinner service

He moved to his current location, just east of North Camino Seco, in 2012.

Seader said people have been asking him for years to open for dinner, but “I never wanted to do it.”

“I enjoyed my life too much,” he said.

When the smoke shop next door moved out and the opportunity to open a bar presented itself, the decision to extend the restaurant’s hours became easier.

Both the restaurant area and the tavern will be open from 6 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.

Foodwise, Jethro’s has already made their regular breakfast and lunch menu available for dinner service, with several dinner specials written on a sandwich board near the front door.

As they move along, the restaurant will begin holding theme nights, Seader said. Taco Tuesdays will include four to five Mexican dishes, for example. Friday night will be seafood night and there will be an evening reserved for Italian cuisine.

Patrons will be able to eat in the dining area or in the tavern.

Like the menu items in the restaurant, the price point on alcohol will be kept down, Seader said.