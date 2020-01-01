You are the owner of this article.
Jewish Film Festival explores global perspectives this year

You can watch actor Paul Rudd play baseball player-turned-operative Moe Berg on the silver screen in “The Catcher was a Spy” at the Tucson International Jewish Film Festival this month.

Or learn more about Carl Laemmle, the founder of Universal Pictures, who saved hundreds of German Jews by helping them emigrate from Nazi Germany to the United States in the 1930s.

Comedy. Drama. Suspense.

Just about every genre is covered at this year’s film festival, which kicks off Sunday with pre-screenings in SaddleBrooke and Green Valley, and will hold regular screenings in Tucson next Thursday, Jan. 9 through Jan. 19.

Festival director Katie Spector, who also serves as the director of Jewish Life and Learning at the Tucson Jewish Community Center, said the festival’s committee actively looked for films this year that gave perspectives on Jewish life in other parts of the world.

The film “Fig Tree,” for example, is described on the festival website as a “coming of age story based on childhood memories in civil-war-torn Ethiopia.” It revolves around the relationship between a Jewish teen and her non-Jewish boyfriend.

The festival also will screen “Doing Jewish: The Story From Ghana,” a documentary that follows a volunteer seeking out a devout group of Jews during the High Holidays in the West African country.

The film festival, which is celebrating its 29th year, has 18 films scheduled.

“We want to get people talking,” Spector said. “We want people to really think about the movies they watched at our the festival in their daily lives.”

Contact reporter Gerald M. Gay at ggay@tucson.com

or 573-4679.

If you go

What: Tucson International Jewish Film Festival

When: Sunday, Jan. 5-Jan. 19

Where:  Pre-screening of "The Mamboniks" Sunday, Jan. 5 at the Desert View Performing Arts Center, 39900 S. Clubhouse Dr., in Saddlebrooke; Pre-screening of "Disobedience: The Sousa Mendes Story" Sunday, Jan. 5 at Beth Shalom Temple Center, 1751 N. Rio Mayo, in Green Valley. Opening night screening of "Carl Laemmle" at The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway; All other film screenings at the Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. Speedway. 

Tickets and details: Tickets to regular screenings are $10 per film. through tucsonjcc.org/arts/tijff/ . Tickets for the pre-screenings are $7 and tickets are sold at the venue. 

Et. Cetera:  A full schedule of screenings can be found at tucsonjcc.org/arts/tijff/

