Jewish Film Festival explores global perspectives this year

You can watch actor Paul Rudd play baseball player-turned-operative Moe Berg on the silver screen in “The Catcher was a Spy” at the Tucson International Jewish Film Festival this month.

Or learn more about Carl Laemmle, the founder of Universal Pictures, who saved hundreds of German Jews by helping them emigrate from Nazi Germany to the United States in the 1930s.

Comedy. Drama. Suspense.

Just about every genre is covered at this year’s film festival, which kicks off Sunday with pre-screenings in SaddleBrooke and Green Valley, and will hold regular screenings in Tucson next Thursday, Jan. 9 through Jan. 19.

Festival director Katie Spector, who also serves as the director of Jewish Life and Learning at the Tucson Jewish Community Center, said the festival’s committee actively looked for films this year that gave perspectives on Jewish life in other parts of the world.

The film “Fig Tree,” for example, is described on the festival website as a “coming of age story based on childhood memories in civil-war-torn Ethiopia.” It revolves around the relationship between a Jewish teen and her non-Jewish boyfriend.