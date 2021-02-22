Jim Click launches latest 'Millions for Tucson Raffle' for nonprofits

Automotive dealer Jim Click Jr. launched his 12th Millions for Tucson Raffle on Monday for local charities.

The raffle features a first prize of a 2021 Ford Bronco Sport, a second prize of two first-class airline tickets to anywhere in the world, and a third-place prize of $5,000. Click will again issue 100,000 raffle tickets to eligible nonprofits to sell, and participating charities will keep 100% of the funds they raise.

Raffle tickets are being issued to eligible nonprofit organizations, which are encouraged to sell as many tickets as possible before the Dec. 10, 2021 deadline. A drawing for the winners will be held Dec. 17.

Tickets are $25 each, or five fo $100.

Eligible nonprofits wishing to participate can make arrangements to pick up their tickets by contacting raffle officials at 342-5210 or by email at jimclickraffle@russellpublic.com

For more information on the raffle, including which nonprofits are participating, go to www.millionsfortucson.org