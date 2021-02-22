 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jim Click launches latest 'Millions for Tucson Raffle' for nonprofits

Jim Click launches latest 'Millions for Tucson Raffle' for nonprofits

Automotive dealer Jim Click Jr. launched his 12th Millions for Tucson Raffle on Monday for local charities.

The raffle features a first prize of a 2021 Ford Bronco Sport, a second prize of two first-class airline tickets to anywhere in the world, and a third-place prize of $5,000. Click will again issue 100,000 raffle tickets to eligible nonprofits to sell, and participating charities will keep 100% of the funds they raise.

Raffle tickets are being issued to eligible nonprofit organizations, which are encouraged to sell as many tickets as possible before the Dec. 10, 2021 deadline. A drawing for the winners will be held Dec. 17.

Tickets are $25 each, or five fo $100.

Eligible nonprofits wishing to participate can make arrangements to pick up their tickets by contacting raffle officials at 342-5210 or by email at jimclickraffle@russellpublic.com

For more information on the raffle, including which nonprofits are participating, go to www.millionsfortucson.org

Jim Click Jr.

 Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Analyst: NY is getting more than Trump tax returns

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News