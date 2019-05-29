From raspados to saguaros, there are just some things that are so...Tucson.
Join Tucson Storytellers for a night of living storytelling centered about our favorite desert city.
Six community members will take the stage on August 13 at El Casino Ballroom to share their true, first-person stories about how Tucson played a role in transforming their lives.
Tucson Storytellers is a live storytelling event hosted by the Arizona Daily Star and This is Tucson.
These nights routinely sell out. Get your tickets now at tucson.com/storytellers!
Details for "This is Tucson"
When: Tuesday, August 13, 6:30-7 p.m. check-in, stories from 7-8:30 p.m.
Where: El Casino Ballroom, 437 E. 26th St.
Tickets: $10 general audience, $8 students. Get tickets here.
More: Drinks will be available to purchase at El Casino.