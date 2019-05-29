Gates Pass at Saguaro National Park

Gates Pass at Tucson Mountain Park. It's a popular spot to go hiking and watch the sunset.

 Andi Berlin

From raspados to saguaros, there are just some things that are so...Tucson. 

Join Tucson Storytellers for a night of living storytelling centered about our favorite desert city. 

Six community members will take the stage on August 13 at El Casino Ballroom to share their true, first-person stories about how Tucson played a role in transforming their lives. 

Tucson Storytellers is a live storytelling event hosted by the Arizona Daily Star and This is Tucson

Karla Campillo-Soto on stage at the second Tucson Storytellers event, which was held at downtown’s Mercado San Agustin in June. Tonight’s event starts at 6:30 at the TMA.

Details for "This is Tucson" 

When: Tuesday, August 13, 6:30-7 p.m. check-in, stories from 7-8:30 p.m.

Where: El Casino Ballroom, 437 E. 26th St.

Tickets: $10 general audience, $8 students. Get tickets here

More: Drinks will be available to purchase at El Casino. 

