Join us July 8 for a digital event with Detour Company Theatre

Please join the Arizona Daily Star and the nonprofit investigative news organization ProPublica on Wednesday, July 8, from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., for a virtual storytelling event that is part of our reporting on the difficulties Arizonans with intellectual and developmental disabilities face with state services. It’s important to us to hear from as many of those people as we can — and we’re starting here.

The live, digital event will feature artists with disabilities performing personal monologues developed at a five-week summer storytelling workshop with the Scottsdale-based Detour Company Theatre. Arizona Daily Star reporter Amy Silverman and Detour director Becca Monteleone will discuss storytelling methods used in performance and journalism, and you’ll have a chance to try these techniques out yourself. We’ll also be disseminating a specialized storytelling curriculum at the end of the event so you can continue honing your storytelling skills.

If you or someone you know has experience with services for people with disabilities, reporters with the Arizona Daily Star and ProPublica will be available for calls during (and after) the event.

We’d love to have you. And if there’s anyone else you’d like to bring with you, or anyone you think should know about this event, please ask them to join us, too!

This event will be hosted on Zoom. We’ll send out information about how to access the event in advance. Register at https://propub.li/AZevent.

