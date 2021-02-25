Judge: Arizona federal courts are overloaded, overworked

Their pleas had a receptive audience at the hearing, with lawmakers from both parties expressing support for judicial relief.

“Arizona desperately needs more federal district judges and the district court has been working with too little for too long at the expense of Arizonans, who should have fair unobstructed access to our country’s judicial system,” said Rep. Greg Stanton, D-Phoenix.

Humetewa described how felonies committed on tribal lands are handled in federal district courts, often forcing parties to travel hundreds of miles from reservation lands to Phoenix to argue their case.

Stanton called for a new judgeship in Flagstaff to handle cases in northern Arizona, particularly cases from tribal lands. Such a judge would allow for grand juries “made up of peers … more accurately representative of the community,” and would ease travel burdens on other judges in the district, he said.

Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., said “while the decision for new judgeships is overdue, it is also important that we do it on a bipartisan basis.”

But Andrew Coan, professor of law at the University of Arizona, said in an email Wednesday that the “crisis of volume” courts face is a political as well as a logistical one.