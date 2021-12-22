Judge: Arizonans have right to vote on Legislature's $1.9 billion tax cut plan

Foes gathered the more than 118,823 valid signatures needed to hold up enactment until voters get the last word. That led to the bid by the Free Enterprise Club to quash a public vote as illegal.

Cooper disagreed, saying the framers of the Arizona Constitution said voters have "broad authority'' to prevent adoption of any laws.

"Referendum is a check on the legislative process to ensure that legislators do not simply serve the particular interests of a few people,'' she wrote. "If a majority vote in favor of a referendum, then the matter referred is nullified and can only become a law if approved by the voters.''

Cooper did agree with the Free Enterprise Club that there is an exception for "appropriation bills.'' She said these are measures that set aside public funds for a specific government purpose.

But she said that's not what is in SB 1828.

"It adjusts Arizona's income tax rates, lowering them over time to a 'flat tax,''' the judge said.

"It does not set aside any tax revenue of a certain sum for any specified purpose nor does it dictate how agencies use that revenue,'' Cooper continued. "SB 1828 does not fall under the well-recognized definition of 'appropriation.'"