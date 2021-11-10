Judge denies Arizona's bid to block Biden vaccine mandates for federal workers

PHOENIX — A federal judge on Wednesday rejected a bid by Arizona's attorney general to immediately block President Biden from requiring federal workers and contractors to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

U.S. District Court Judge Michael Liburdi said he wasn't buying arguments that it's illegal for the president to impose such a mandate when he is not requiring the same of people entering the country illegally. There's no legal comparison, he said.

Liburdi verbally denied the request by Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich for a preliminary injunction after more than three hours of legal arguments.

He also suggested he was not convinced Biden's directive forces anyone to do anything. Instead, the judge phrased the issue as a condition of employment for federal workers. And he said it appears they remain free to either get vaccinated or seek work elsewhere.

Ditto, Liburdi said, of the requirement that new contracts with the federal government include clauses requiring the employees of these entities to also be vaccinated. He said all that means is the companies either comply or lose their contracts.

The judge also questioned whether the state has standing to challenge Biden's directives or to seek a nationwide injunction to block the president's actions.