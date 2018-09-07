Tucson police officers showed up in Pima County Justice of the Peace court Friday prepared to argue that they shouldn't be restrained from doing their jobs by judicial orders.
In the end, they didn't have to make any arguments.
The man who had obtained these orders, called injunctions against harassment, didn't show up to court to show why they were merited. As a result, Justice of the Peace Adam Watters voided the orders the man, Shawn E. Jackson, had obtained.
Jackson, 47, asked Justice of the Peace Keith Bee on Aug. 20 for injunctions against harassment against Tucson police officers Dustin Dial and Todd Schladweiler — a highly unusual request. He alleged the officers, members of the police department's mental-health support team, had harassed him repeatedly.
Jackson also alleged that two Tucson lawyers, Dean Brault and Janet Altschuler, had harassed him by making thousands of calls about him to his attorneys and others. Dial, Schladweiler, Brault and Altschuler all rejected Jackson's claims, and Tucson police leaders protested Bee's orders because they restrained members of the mental-health team from doing their jobs.
In 2017, Jackson had been found guilty but insane of stalking Dial and sentenced to 75 days in the Arizona State Hospital.