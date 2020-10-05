Judge extends Arizona's voter registration deadline to Oct. 23

PHOENIX — Arizonans will be given another 2 1/2 weeks to sign up to vote in the upcoming election.
In a ruling late Monday, U.S. District Court Judge Steven Logan said the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions on travel and gathering imposed by Gov. Doug Ducey made it difficult for some groups to fulfill their goals of getting more people to register to vote.
So he said that, at least for this year, the Monday, Oct. 5 voter registration deadline does not apply.
Instead, he is directing the state's 15 county recorders to accept all voter registration applications received by 5 p.m. on Oct. 23.
An attorney for Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs had argued that moving the deadline closer to the election would create problems, especially with early ballots going out Wednesday, Oct. 7, and, presumably, starting to come back to county offices soon after. Logan brushed that aside.
"The court takes note that 31 other states have later voter deadlines than Arizona,'' he said. In fact, Logan noted, some states allow people to register right up to Election Day.
The Republican National Committee and the National Republican Senatorial Committee had no better luck with their arguments to Logan that face-to-face voter registration efforts are not the only way people can sign up to vote.
"Any individual possessing a computer, smartphone or postage stamp may register to vote in a matter of minutes without leaving her home or risking exposure to COVID-19 pathogens," their attorney argued.
Logan was not impressed.
"This court acknowledges the efforts made by the secretary and the state to make voter registration easier,'' he wrote.
"The court is also cognizant of the large population of Arizona that lacks access to the internet,'' the judge continued. "Registering to vote has never been easier for some, though others are not so fortunate."
