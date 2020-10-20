Judge mulling whether Pima County discriminated against tribal voters this year

But Rodriguez’s attorneys hope to convince Soto the decision has nothing to do with race.

Chris Roads, the county elections director, detailed the factors used in deciding where to put the sites.

Part of the decision is based on population, with areas of greater density getting a higher concentration of places for people to cast their ballot before Election Day or drop off their early ballots, he said. There’s also the question of whether a facility is available.

Roads said the concerns about foreign influence in 2016 led to choosing locations that could be physically secure, with cameras, enhanced locks on doors and, where available, hard-wired internet access.

He said sites offered by the tribe were not appropriate.

An expert called by Rodriguez testified that of the 248 early voting sites used by Pima County in 2016, the turnout at the one on the Yaqui reservation was No. 217. Just 44 people used it during an entire week, and of those only 29 actually lived within the precinct, the judge was told.

That, however, may not matter.