Judge not convinced voters' rights protected in Arizona election audit

And that means neither the Senate nor its contractor, Cyber Ninjas, has a free hand to do what it will with the ballots and the equipment, he said.

The Senate sets requirements and, in turn, communicates with Cyber Ninjas through former Secretary of State Ken Bennett, whom Senate President Karen Fann has tasked with being her voluntary liaison with the company.

At the same time, Cyber Ninjas is claiming that Bennett has ultimate responsibility for physical security at Veterans Memorial Coliseum, where the audit is being conducted, as well as the security of the hardware there.

"To date, there has been no showing of how Mr. Bennett intends to achieve these goals,'' Martin said.

Another issue is whether Cyber Ninjas must share its policies with the challengers — and with the public.

On Tuesday, Martin gave the First Amendment Coalition the right to intercede in the case. That came over the objection of attorneys for both the Senate and Cyber Ninjas. They argued that the policies used to conduct the audit should be kept confidential and that any hearing on them should be closed.