Judge: Oro Valley couple fabricated claims against ex-Wildcat Josh Pastner

An Oro Valley man has been found guilty of six misdemeanor charges in connection with false allegations he made against former Arizona Wildcats basketball player and assistant coach Josh Pastner in 2018.

The conviction last week by an Oro Valley judge is the latest in a year-long legal battle between ex-friends Ron Bell, 54, and Pastner, who's now the head coach of Georgia Tech men's basketball team. Bell was found guilty of two counts each of solicitation of influencing a witness and attempted tampering with a witness. He was also convicted of false information and facilitation of fraud, schemes and practice. His sentencing is scheduled for July 19.

"The evidence showed that Ronald Bell engaged in a pattern of reactive and retaliatory behavior against Josh Pastner over several months for perceived slights to their friendship/relationship," Oro Valley judge Bobbi Berry said in a July 6 order. "The prosecution proved that Ronald was motivated to bring about Josh Pastner's downfall."

In January 2018, Pastner filed a lawsuit against Bell and his fiancée, Jennifer Pendley, in Pima County Superior Court, saying the couple defamed him following months of failed attempts at blackmail and extortion. The 47-page lawsuit accused Bell and Pendley of intentional infliction of emotional distress, civil conspiracy, aiding and abetting and injurious falsehood.