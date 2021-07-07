Judge questions claim the public has no right to know who's paying for Ariz. election audit

What is not known is how much has been contributed, who provided it, and how much wound up in the hands of Cyber Ninjas without going through the Senate.

Then there are issues of who has been hired, how have they been trained and what oversight has there been.

Langhofer told Kemp there's nothing else for the Senate to produce because it has nothing more. He claimed the law requires public agencies to produce only the records within their "physical custody.''

The judge was skeptical.

"Couldn't public entities always hide behind this and say, 'Well, we've hired a third-party vendor, therefore you can't have any of the records'?" he asked, noting it is common for governments to contract out certain functions and services. "Wouldn't this always give them an escape hatch not to comply with the public records law?"

Langhofer said that might be true if there was some evidence that the contract was executed specifically to shield records from view. "There's no such allegation here," he said.

He said that, carried to its illogical conclusion, the argument by American Oversight would require that FedEx surrender its personnel files if its services were used by the state to deliver documents.