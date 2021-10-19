Judge rebuffs Arizona's attempt to enforce 'likely unconstitutional' abortion law

In fact, Rayes said, the burden would fall on the women who would be denied their constitutional right to terminate pregnancies.

There was no immediate response from the Attorney General's Office.

The measure, approved earlier this year by the Republican-controlled Legislature, makes it a crime for medical providers to terminate a fetus if they know the sole reason the woman is seeking the procedure is a genetic abnormality. The law carries a penalty of up to a year in prison for doctors and others; there is no penalty on the woman.

It comes against the backdrop of a line of U.S. Supreme Court rulings, dating from the historic 1973 decision of Roe v. Wade, that bar states from forbidding a woman from terminating her pregnancy prior to viability. That is the point at which a fetus could live outside the womb, presumed to be somewhere between 22 and 24 weeks.

The Center for Reproductive Rights, abortion providers and others sued over the new Arizona law, charging that it runs afoul of those precedents. They argued that a doctor would not be allowed to perform an abortion once he or she knows the woman's reason, which would effectively become an absolute ban on the procedure.

In his ruling, Rayes did agree with Brnovich on one point.