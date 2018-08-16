A judge has slapped down efforts by the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry to block people from voting on whether to hike income taxes on the rich to generate $690 million a year for education.
In an extensive ruling this morning, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge James Smith acknowledged that, strictly speaking, hiking the top tax income tax rate from 4.54 percent to 8 percent for those earning more than $250,000 a year, actually increases the tax rate on those earnings by 76 percent. Similarly, taking the tax rate for earnings above $500,000 for individuals to 9 percent is a 98 percent increase over the current rate.
But Smith said that did not make it inherently misleading for organizers of the Invest in Ed initiative to describe the tax hikes as 3.46 percent and 4.46 percent, the absolute difference between the current rate and the proposed new ones.
It is true, Smith said, that technically speaking, the 100-word description of the key provisions of the measure, required by state law, should probably have said it was raising the tax rate by 3.46 percentage points and 4.46 percentage points.
"While that likely would be more precise, the existing summaries are not fatally misleading without that verbiage," the judge wrote, meaning the wording difference is not enough to block a vote.
Today's ruling actually is a double setback for the Arizona Chamber.
Smith also said state legislators acted illegally in enacting a requirement in 2017 that all efforts by voters to enact their own laws must be in "strict compliance" with each and every election statute. That change, pushed through at the Chamber's behest, would allow initiatives to be kept off the ballot because of largely technical errors in the petitions.
Prior to that, courts had allowed measures on the ballot if there was just "substantial compliance" with election laws.
The judge said he reads the Arizona Constitution to provide voters with wide latitude in being able to enact their own laws. And that, he said, means any move by lawmakers to restrict that right is unconstitutional.
Attorney Kory Langhofer, who represents the Chamber, said he believes Smith's ruling is wrong and vowed an appeal to the Arizona Supreme Court.