Judge sets hearing on whether Arizona Senate president is in contempt

Fann was philosophical about the prospect. “You know what?” she told Capitol Media Services. “If he wants to hold me in contempt and throw me in jail, I guess we’ll see where that goes.”

Kemp set a hearing for Dec. 2 on the issue.

So far the Senate has produced many of the records it has, including texts, emails and reports, though it is still fighting disclosure of items that Fann claims are protected by “legislative privilege.” Kemp has rejected most of those claims.

But the issue now is the documents that Fann said remain in the hands of Cyber Ninjas and the subcontractors it hired to review the 2.1 million ballots and examine the procedures used by Maricopa County to tally the returns.

Kemp rejected arguments that these documents are private, ruling that the company was acting as an agent of the Senate and performing a public function. That makes its audit-related records as public as those produced by the Senate itself, he said.

However, American Oversight never sued Cyber Ninjas directly. And that means the only remedy is to force the Senate to demand the documents.