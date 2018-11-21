Jurors in the trial of Border Patrol agent Lonnie Swartz twice told the judge on Tuesday that they can't reach a verdict on either charge, voluntary or involuntary manslaughter.
U.S. District Court Judge Raner Collins told the jury Wednesday morning to keep trying to reach a verdict.
The defense moved for a mistrial, saying the jury has already spoken that it's deadlocked. Collins denied the motion.
Swartz is on trial in the 2012 cross-border shooting death of 16-year-old Jose Antonio Elena Rodríguez.
He was acquitted of second-degree murder charges in April, but the first jury wasn't able to make a decision on the lesser charges.
The government decided to retry the case and the second trial began Oct. 23.
On Oct. 10, 2012, Swartz fired his pistol through the Nogales border fence 16 times in 34 seconds, from three different positions, in response to rock throwers.
Elena Rodríguez was struck eight times in the back and twice in the head. The government argued Swartz's use of deadly force was not justified and that the agent had continued to shoot the teen after he was alive on the ground because he was fed up.
While the agent's attorneys didn't contest the agent shot and killed the teen, they argued it was in self-defense. Also, because the teen was killed by one of the first shots, they said, the rest of the shots are legally irrelevant.
The defense described a chaotic scenario in a dangerous area along the border known for smuggling and where "rockings" are not uncommon. Swartz testified he had to make a split-second decision and elected to defend himself and his fellow law enforcement officers that night.