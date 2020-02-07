Judge: University of Arizona knew about ex-Wildcat's domestic violence but was indifferent

“Title IX does not compel an institution to purge its premises of sexual misconduct to avoid liability,” Bolton said in the ruling. “But Title IX does ensure that institutions are held accountable when they fail to adequately address known sex-based harassment over which they exercise substantial control.”

Universities should not be able to maintain “policies or practices that insulate administrators within protective silos,” allowing them to claim ignorance, Bolton said in the ruling.

UA’s lawyers have said the university had limited knowledge of Bradford’s abuse of another student and no knowledge of abuse of the women in the lawsuit. But in May, the UA produced a hand-written note from executive senior associate athletic director Erika Barnes that had been emailed to a Title IX investigator and the dean of students. The note, which Barnes wrote following a meeting with several students in May 2016, detailed Bradford’s abuse of the former girlfriend and another student.

After the discovery of the note, lawyers for the former girlfriend filed a motion for sanctions. Last month, Bolton awarded her $35,003 in fees and court costs, according to court filings.

No trial date has been set.

The second case is waiting on pending motions to determine if a trial date will be set.

