July 5 last day to register for Arizona's primary election

Steve Freeman, center, finishes filling out his mock ballot during the Pima County Elections Department's mock election at Abrams Public Health Center on June 24, 2022. The last day to register to vote for the Aug. 2 primaries is Tuesday, July 5. 

The last day to register to vote in Arizona’s primary election is Tuesday, July 5.

The primary election will take place Aug. 2 when voters will decide the candidates for the Nov. 8 general election races.

The Pima County Recorder’s office will mail out early ballots July 6, while in-person early voting will take place July 6-29. The last day to request a ballot by mail is July 22.

In-person voting will look different this year with the county’s debut of e-pollbooks and voting centers, where poll workers check in voters with an iPad, or e-pollbook, that scans voters’ IDs and confirms their eligibility to vote. The e-pollbook then sends a ballot specific to each voter to a ballot-on-demand printer.

The new voting model also replaces the precinct-based polling system where voters were required to vote at the location assigned to them based on their residence. Now, all voters can show up at any of 129 vote centers across the county to cast a ballot, regardless of the precinct they live in.

Early ballots should be mailed in by July 26 to make sure they're received by Election Day on Aug. 2. Voters can vote early until July 29 in person or drop off their ballots before Election Day at 15 locations across the county. 

To see a list of early voting locations and ballot drop-off sites, visit: recorder.pima.gov/earlyvotingsites#primary%20election

To register to vote, or to check the status of your voter registration, visit: recorder.pima.gov/RegisteringToVote

Contact reporter Nicole Ludden at nludden@tucson.com

Nicole joined the Star in 2021. She earned her bachelor’s degree in journalism at ASU’s Cronkite school in 2020 and has won awards from the Society of Professional Journalists, AC Press and Arizona Press Club.

