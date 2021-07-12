June was deadliest month for migrants in Southern AZ since 2010

The remains of 43 migrants who died while crossing the border in Southern Arizona were found last month as 2021 develops into another deadly year for migrants.

The total for June was three times higher than the 14 sets of remains found in June 2020 and the highest monthly total since July 2010, according to records compiled by the Pima County Medical Examiner and Mike Kreyche of the border-aid group Humane Borders.

This year is on pace to be even deadlier than last year. The remains of 226 migrants were found in 2020, more than any year since the crisis of migrant deaths began two decades ago. So far this year, the remains of 127 migrants have been found in Southern Arizona, compared with 96 during the same period last year.

Don’t make trek, officials plead

Heat was the most common cause of death for the migrants whose remains were found in June. Authorities identified four of the migrants and were able to determine 28 were male and six were female. They were unable to determine the gender for nine others.