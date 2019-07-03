From a weather standpoint, last month in Tucson was fairly unremarkable — finishing as the 34th warmest June on record.
There was no measurable rainfall during the month at the Tucson International Airport, the official recording station. This marked the 32nd June on record in Tucson with no measurable rain detected.
The National Weather Services monthly report said June finished with an average temperature of 85.2 degrees, fourth-tenths of a degree above normal, which did make the month the coolest on record since June 2009. Temperature extremes for the month ranged from 109 degrees on June 29 to 62 degrees on June 1.
We did experience the first 100-degree day of 2019 at 2:37 p.m. June 9, which ranks as the 13th latest occurrence of the first triple-digit high on record. We normally hit the century mark in mid-May.
June did help keep Tucson’s yearly average temperature through the midway point of the year below normal, the NWS said. The average yearly temperature at the end of the month was 65.3 degrees, which is eight-tenths of a degree below the normal mark — 66.1 degrees — for the year at this time. It is the first time since 1998 that Tucson’s average yearly temperature has been below normal at the end of June.
So to recap June:
- Average high: 100.8 degrees, slightly above normal.
- Average low: 69.6 degrees, slight above normal.
- Average temperature: 85.2 degrees, slightly above normal.
- Days with highs of 100 degrees or above: 17, two fewer than normal.
- Days with highs of 105 degrees or above: 6, three fewer than normal.
- Rainfall: Trace, slightly below normal.