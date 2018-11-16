Whether Border Patrol agent Lonnie Swartz shot and killed 16-year-old Jose Antonio Elena Rodríguez because he was fed up with rock throwers, or to protect himself and fellow officers, is now up to a Tucson jury to decide.
Attorneys on both sides made their closing arguments to jurors Friday in Swartz’s federal trial on a voluntary manslaughter charge.
An earlier federal jury in Tucson acquitted Swartz of second-degree murder in Elena Rodríguez’s 2012 death but couldn’t agree on lesser charges. The prosecution decided to retry the case. Swartz is the first Border Patrol agent to be tried in a cross-border shooting.
“Unreasonable and unnecessary. Unreasonable and unnecessary,” that’s what the shooting was, Assistant U.S. District Attorney Mary Sue Feldmeier told jurors.
When Swartz fired through the border fence at Nogales, down into Mexico 16 times, hitting Elena Rodríguez 10 times in the back and head, it wasn’t about defending human life, she said, it was about not giving in.
“There’s no justification for what happened that night,” Feldmeier said, adding that the use of deadly force should be a last resort.
But the defense countered Swartz acted in self- defense.
“The government tried to downplay how dangerous it is to be a Border Patrol agent down by the border,” defense attorney Sean Chapman told the jury. “They must be living in an alternate universe that they want you to join them. Don’t do it. You were there, you know what it’s like.”
The jury visited the shooting site during the trial.
On Oct. 10, 2012, the night Swartz killed Elena Rodríguez, agents and local police officers responded to reports of a couple of drug smugglers jumping the fence, dropping off marijuana backpacks and running back south.
Swartz was among three Border Patrol agents who responded. Shortly after they arrived, a group of people started to throw rocks from the Mexican side so two smugglers on top of the fence could flee.
From the Mexican side, there is a cliff about 14 feet high with the bollard-style fence extending an additional 22 feet. To clear the fence with a rock, a person would have had to throw it at least 36 feet into the air, higher than a three-story building. Or they would have to get the rocks through the 4-inch gaps between the bollards.
Almost immediately after the rock throwing began, Border Patrol surveillance video shows Swartz leaving cover behind an SUV and approaching the fence with his weapon drawn. He is seen putting his hands through the four-inch gaps and shooting three times. He then moves right for another eight seconds, puts his gun through the slats and fires 10 more times; then reloads and shoots three more times.
This was not a split-second decision, Feldmeier said. “He didn’t stop and assess the situation as he is trained,” she said. “It was a thoughtful and deliberate sequence of events over 34 seconds.”
None of the other agents or police officers shot across the border. Swartz exaggerated the threat, she said, to justify his actions.
Swartz said he heard a “ping” from a rock hitting the fence, heard another agent say he had been hit (that agent testified he didn’t remember saying it), and a thud of a rock hitting a police officer’s canine before he responded.
Chapman told the jury, “You have to put yourselves in his shoes. ... This thing happened in half a minute.”
Swartz didn’t have to hide or seek cover, he said. “He is allowed to use his experience and say ‘this is a scary, deadly force situation’.”
Feldmeier said that within Swartz’s first year, he was involved in seven rocking incidents, to which he largely responded with less-lethal force, such as pepper ball launchers.
But his action this night, she said, paints a picture of an agent looking for trouble akin to a fighter who, as soon as he hears the bell, comes out punching.
Chapman said Swartz would have avoided deadly force that night if he had the option.
Whether Elena Rodríguez died from the first shot or was alive when Swartz switched positions and kept firing has been central to the case.
Chapman argued he was killed within the first 10 seconds. “There’s no question that the point where he (Swartz) fired from the first position was legally appropriate,” he said, “and by the time he got to the second position, he was shooting at someone who was dead, he made a mistake.”
But the government argues Swartz continued to fire at the teen after he was already on the ground because he saw movement, and that therefore Elena Rodríguez was still alive. While the video clearly shows Swartz firing, the footage of the teen on the ground is blurry.
Chapman said the government didn’t prove Swartz lost his temper. To the contrary, he said, his mental state was shown when he threw up and cried after realizing he took a life.
“It’s tragic Jose Antonio Elena Rodríguez was killed, but he was participating in a drug smuggling operation — he had rust on his shoes and pants (proof, the defense says, he climbed the fence); he threw rocks, he was trying to hurt the agents.”
Feldmeier warned the jury about what she called red herrings, such as the defense’s argument that Elena Rodríguez was a smuggler.
“I ask you to reject this repulsive theory that he was dead anyway, so it really doesn’t matter,” she said. “As well as this inhumane, if nothing else, blaming of the victim.”
The jury will continue to deliberate Monday.