Jury awards $2.7M to Arizona Senate staffer who said she was discriminated against

The the new jury agreed on a larger award.

Whether that also will be knocked down based on limits in federal law is likely to be the subject of a hearing Rayes has scheduled for this next week.

Aside from complaining about pay and assignments, Adams said that in early 2015 she had to travel to Seattle to be with her son who was hospitalized due to a medical emergency, saying she was told she would have to use annual leave.

Adams said she kept in contact with the Senate and did some duties while in Seattle, only to be told she had been fired for insubordination and abandoning her job.

In a 2019 interview, Hobbs said the fact Adams was paid less than some others had nothing to do with race, calling it an issue with the salary structure.

"Democratic staff get paid less than Republican staff,'' she said.

Hobbs testified at the new trial that she did not know that anyone had, in fact, approved the emergency leave. She said she wished he had been a "better ally'' for Adams.

Adams said after the first trial that it is difficult to prove claims of racism, particularly in convincing jurors that the actions of the employer were intentional. That is why it is difficult to find attorneys to pursue these cases and why she chose to represent herself, she said.