Juvenile male jaguar seen on camera just south of new border wall

“We have to insure jaguar corridors reach the U.S., and this is a prime corridor for them,” he said of this landscape. “Now, the jaguars have to face something big in front of them. Right now we have to start doing thinking about what we’re going to do about the border wall.

“It’s not only blocking connectivity for jaguars. We’re talking about black bears, pumas, bobcats and the whole community of wildlife,” said Marin, whose cameras also captured video clips of such animals.

Former President Donald Trump promoted the wall construction as a way to keep drug traffickers and undocumented immigrants in general from entering the U.S. illegally.

President Biden paused wall construction the day he took office and has not allowed construction to resume. He has not responded to calls from environmentalists, scientists and other critics to tear down at least some of the wall.

Biodiversity depends on functional ecosystems

Unsurprisingly, environmental activists who have fought wall construction are thrilled by the jaguar discovery.