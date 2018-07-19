A $50,000 grant received by Literacy Connects is set to help the Tucson organization provide literacy skills to residents in all stages of their lives.
The grant was received from The Stocker Foundation, which has provided funding to Literacy Connects since 2004.
Funds will be used to integrate their programs at Los Niños, Mission Manor Elementary and Summit View Elementary in the Sunnyside Unified School District.
Their "Reading Seed" program provides one-on-one coaching with struggling students in kindergarten through third grade, a press release said.
Parents will be able to attend English language acquisition classes for help with literacy and basic writing skills.
"When literacy and creative expression is valued and supported, we all succeed," Literacy Connects said in a press release.