Kanye West and Kim Kardashian were in Flagstaff over the weekend and celebrated West’s birthday at a local restaurant. It is not known why the celebrity couple was in Flagstaff, but they visited for at least three days.
During their visit, Kardashian and West, along with West's family members, ate three times at the Japanese restaurant Teppan Fuji, said the restaurant’s owner Alex Fang.
West came to Teppan Fuji for dinner on Friday, which Fang said was “a big surprise.”
On Saturday, Fang said West returned with Kardashian and his family to celebrate West’s birthday with a lunch before again coming back on Sunday for dinner.
Fang said many of the regular patrons and employees were able to get photos with the two stars, adding that Kardashian was very kind. He said he asked West what brought the couple to Flagstaff, but West only answered him with a smile.
11 celebrities that have been seen at Tucson eateries:
Rozonda Thomas of TLC at Blue Willow
Before TLC's Pima County Fair performance in April 2019, Rozonda Thomas, also known as Chilli, stopped by Blue Willow, 2616 N. Campbell Ave., for a meal.
"We were so excited to meet her!" Blue Willow said on Facebook.
Chuck Liddell at MiAn Sushi downtown
Chuck Liddell, the former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, looked badass posing for a picture with restaurateur Bin An, in front of An's downtown restaurant MiAn Sushi & Modern Asian Cuisine on East Broadway, in July of 2018.
Liddell was in town filming with director/writer Jacob DeSio, according to a post from the same day on Liddell's Instagram account.
Adam Sandler at Firebirds Wood Fired Grill in 2018
Actor and comedian Adam Sandler stopped into Firebirds Wood Fired Grill at the La Encantada Mall in 2018.
A handful of employees took a selfie with the famous actor and posted the photo on Facebook.
"We had a special guest dine with us today! Thanks for joining us for dinner Adam Sandler," the restaurant wrote in the Facebook post.
Lance Armstrong's late dinner at Gavi's
Lance Armstrong and a party of 10 came into Piazza Gavi Italian Restaurant in February of 2017 — hours after his team finished the grueling 24 Hours in the Old Pueblo mountain bike challenge.
Kevin Smith visits Batch downtown
Director, actor, comic book man Kevin Smith made the rounds in Tucson ahead of his appearance at the Rialto Theatre in June of 2017.
Smith popped up live and in-person at points around town over the course of a week, with photos to prove it.
Among the shots that circulated: A selfie with Frank Brinsley, host of "The World Famous Frank Show," on Brinsley's Twitter feed; a forehead shot on Smith's Twitter feed with the Rialto marquee in the background; and a photo of Smith with Ronnie Spece and Kade Mislinski, owners of Batch, at the downtown doughnut and whiskey shop.
Adam Sandler at the Silver Saddle in early 2015
Before visiting Firebirds, Sandler was snapped at The Silver Saddle Steakhouse on the south side's East Benson Highway in 2015.
The restaurant, which is kind of tricky to find off Interstate 10 unless you know it's there — you see the sign after you've passed the South Sixth Avenue exit — has photographic proof of its celebrity encounter. They snapped some shots of Sandler with its employees.
LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian at Street Taco and Beer Co.
LeAnn Rimes was in town for a holiday gig at the Fox Theater in December, 2015. While she was here, she chose Street Taco and Beer Co., 58 W. Congress St., as her restaurant of choice.
From the Street Taco Facebook page:
"The beautiful Grammy and CMA award winning country/pop singer LeAnn Rimes and her husband Eddie Cibrian stopped Street taco before her concert and had some tacos. After her concert she sent her staff back to get a to go bag for the road. What a cool, funny and down to earth couple."
Billy Bob Thornton at Sir Veza's in August, 2016
Not sure why Billy Bob Thornton was in Tucson or why he popped into the now-closed Sir Veza's Taco Garage at the Tucson Mall in August of 2016, but there he was, smoking a cigarette outside and posing for pics with Sir Veza's employees.
"'Bad Santa' dropped into Sir Veza's last night to fix his hunger and thirst! Thanks for visiting the taco garage Billy Bob Thornton! #badsanta #whereuat," Sir Veza's owner Ray Flores posted on Facebook.
Flores also wrote that Thornton "took some pics and said he was sorry for missing our Xmas in July gift card sale."
Ken Griffey Jr. at Wings Over Broadway
Baseball great and hall-of-famer Ken Griffey Jr. swung into Wings Over Broadway, 5004 E. Broadway, in August of 2016.
In addition to his meal, Griffey got some fan love from several employees, and, judging by the photo posted on the restaurant's Facebook page, he seemed like a good sport.
Steven Seagal at Mariscos Chihuahua
When a Hollywood star slips into your dining room for a quiet dinner there's only one thing for the employees to do: Selfies!
That's what a half-dozen employees of Mariscos Chihuahua at 1009 N. Grande Ave. did when Steven Seagal stepped into their dining room in February of 2016. After serving the star of dozens of action and martial arts films including the "Under Siege" franchise, the employees posed with the star for group shots in the kitchen.
Brendon Urie of Panic! At the Disco at Sunny Daze Cafe
Brendon Urie, frontman for Panic! At the Disco, came to Sunny Daze Cafe for a bite to eat in October of 2016.
Panic! At the Disco headlined KFMA Fall Ball 2016 at the Pima County Fairgrounds. Urie was a co-headliner with Weezer, following up on the two acts summerlong co-headlining tour that hit Phoenix in August.