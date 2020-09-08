Kanye West won't be on Arizona ballot

PHOENIX — Kanye West won't be on Arizona's ballot.
In a brief order Tuesday, the Arizona Supreme Court said state law requires independent candidates to file a "statement of interest" with the secretary of state before collecting signatures.
In this case, the justices concluded, the candidates are actually the electors chosen by West whose names would appear on the ballot. But none of them had filed the required statement before they began gathering names on petitions.
Justice Ann Scott Timmer, writing for the high court, said any nominating petition signatures collected before the date the statement is filed are invalid and subject to challenge.
"Consequently, defendant West has failed to qualify for the ballot," she wrote.
In deciding the question of West's candidacy based on the failure to comply with that technical requirement, the justices sidestepped the question of whether West's registration as a Republican in Wyoming precludes him from running as an independent in Arizona.
That was the reason that Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Scott McCoy earlier this month ordered West's name not to be on the ballot. He said state law clearly states that only people who are not registered with a recognized political party can seek status on the Arizona ballot as an independent.
West's attorneys, in seeking Supreme Court review, had challenged McCoy's interpretation of the law and argued the state had no right to impose such a condition on candidates for federal office. Tuesday's decision by the justices to oust West from the Nov. 3 general election for other reasons leaves unresolved the legality of that requirement.
The rapper, using paid circulators, had submitted petitions with 57,982 signatures to the Secretary of State's Office.
Only 39,039 were needed to be found valid to qualify. But the fact they were gathered before the required statement of interest by his electors left him short.
Tuesday's decision affects only West's chances to pick up votes in Arizona.
Earlier in the day election officials in Mississippi concluded he could have his name on the ballot there. He also has qualified in several other states.
Democrat interests have fought his candidacy, pointing out West's friendship with President Trump and suggesting he wanted to get on the ballot solely to siphon votes away from Democrat Joe Biden.
Politico has reported that West reported loaning nearly $6.8 million to his campaign and receiving just over $11,000 in outside contributions. That report listed $5.9 million in spending, with in excess of $1.2 million in debt owed to consultants.
Of that spending, $4.4 million was related to his efforts to get on the ballot in several states, including both signature gathering and legal fees.
The Hollywood Reporter says most of his debt is owed to Fortified Consulting in Tempe.
That company shares an address with Lincoln Strategy Group, headed by Nathan Sproul, the former executive director of the Arizona Republican Party. The firm has worked with Republican interests.
