PHOENIX — Katie Hobbs is going to be Arizona's next secretary of state absent a sudden and unlikely last-minute burst of Republican votes from Maricopa County.
Vote tallies late Thursday put the Democratic contender more than 13,000 votes ahead of Steve Gaynor.
There are still about 92,000 ballots yet to be counted.
About 4,000 of those are from largely Democratic Pima County. Given the trend there, Hobbs is likely to pick up 60 percent of those.
Gaynor has outpolled Hobbs in Yuma County. But state election officials report there are only 265 ballots left to be counted there.
That leaves about 85,000 ballots from Maricopa County.
To make up the difference, Gaynor would need to pick up more than 55 percent of those outstanding ballots. But the record to date has shown Hobbs gaining slightly more Maricopa votes each time than her GOP foe.
There was no immediate comment from Gaynor. A campaign aide said the candidate "is on a previously scheduled trip and won't be reachable until he returns sometime tomorrow.''
Hobbs, first elected to the Legislature in 2010 and currently the state Senate minority leader, waged a campaign similar to that of fellow Democrat Kyrsten Sinema in her winning bid for U.S. Senate, stressing her ability to work with Republicans.
In fact, one of Hobbs' TV ads showed her shaking hands with Republican Gov. Doug Ducey after he signed bipartisan legislation to deal with the state's opioid crisis.
Also, Ducey publicly credited Hobbs with getting him to promise full funding for the processing of all untested rape kits.
Gaynor, a political neophyte who defeated incumbent Michele Reagan in the GOP primary, made a point of saying he "supports the policies and achievements of the Trump administration.''
He said these range from appointing judges who would not make laws, to "challenging the status quo in troubled foreign relationships such as with Iran, North Korea and China.''