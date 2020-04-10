Ken Goodman, longtime UA professor and award-winning scholar, dies

Ken Goodman, professor emeritus at the University of Arizona and award-winning scholar died last month. He was 92.

He spent more than 20 years as a professor at UA, working in the Department of Language, Reading and Culture after founding the field of Miscue Analysis Research at Wayne State University in Detroit.

Goodman is known as the founder of Whole Language as well as for his work in the areas of reading and literacy education, Goodman’s family wrote.

“His research involved documenting readers in a range of communities, languages, and dialects as they read aloud and then retold whole stories,” the family said. There would be analyzing of participants “unexpected responses” and eye movements while reading to better understand how one processes written language.

It not only influenced teachers to understand their students, but it also “encouraged kids to read real books and was responsible for the increasing popularity of children’s literature,” Goodman’s family said.

In 1975, Goodman arrived at UA joined by his wife, Yetta, working as “co-activists, advocating for public schools, for students’ rights to learn, and for the professionalism of teachers,” their family wrote.