Kevin Dahl wins in Ward 3, will be Tucson's newest City Council member

Democrat Kevin Dahl will be Tucson’s newest City Council member, according to unofficial vote tallies that show he earned nearly 58% of the votes in the Ward 3 election.

Dahl is a conservationist who serves as the Arizona Senior Program Manager at the National Parks Conservation Association. He’s also led Native Seeds/SEARCH and the Tucson Audubon Society, two groups dedicated to environmental protection.

His top issues over the next four years will include addressing climate change by ensuring the city stays true to its climate initiatives. Affordable housing in Tucson is another key issue for Dahl, whose strategy could include repurposing vacant homes to increase housing options.

Dahl will replace Councilmember Karin Uhlich, who was tapped to replace Councilman Paul Durham earlier this year following his resignation. She previously held the position from 2005 to 2017.

Uhlich did not seek a full term, making this year’s election in Ward 3 a battle between Dahl and two other political newcomers: Republican Alan Harwell Jr. and Independent Lucy LiBosha.

Harwell received about 27% of the vote. His top issues were to increase funding for law enforcement and oppose COVID mitigation measures like vaccine mandates for city employees.