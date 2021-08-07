Kids in eye of 'perfect storm' of Tucson's COVID-19 spread

During the height of the pandemic, about 14% of cases nationwide were pediatric. But at the end of July, data from the American Academy of Pediatrics shows, that percentage climbed to more than 19%.

Cosme and Marisol Guerrero's 6-year-old son was sick with COVID-19 a week ago — not from school, but possibly from a relative who'd been hospitalized — and they were shocked at how it "knocked him out."

“We didn’t know anybody that had their kids get COVID,” Cosme Guerrero said. “It was always adults.”

They kept watch on him constantly, Marisol Guerrero said, because his behavior was so unusual. They'd of course seen him sick before, she said, but not like this.

“He would wake up really disoriented with nightmares, like he was sleepwalking,” she said. “I’ve never seen him like that, sleeping in the daytime and talking gibberish.”

Recent data on children and teens currently hospitalized with COVID-19 were not available from the county or the state's Department of Health Services at the end of the week.

Since the pandemic began, 34 Arizona residents under age 20 have died of COVID-19 and more than 158,000 in that age group have gotten sick from the virus.