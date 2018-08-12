Back-to-School Immunization Clinics

TotShots

A student organization from The University of Arizona College of Medicine - Tucson, TotShots provides free vaccines and sports physicals for children under the age of 18 under the supervision of a board-certified MD or nurse practitioner. The clinics are from 9 a.m. to noon every second Saturday of the month in room 2304 at Banner University Medical Center - Tucson. The next one is scheduled for Sept. 8.

For information go to https://www.facebook.com/uacomtotshots/ or https://uacupclinics.wixsite.com/home/totshots-clinic

The phone number is 505-847-6123

Pima County Health Department

County immunization clinics will hold modified hours at each of their three locations to accommodate the busy back to season through Monday, Aug. 24.

The clinics are free but county officials ask parents to bring their child's insurance card if they have one.

Each county clinic will operate on a walk-in basis, with limited services between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. on the daylong schedules. All other services available at the clinics will continue with their normal schedules.

To view the complete schedule of back-to-school immunization hours at all three health department clinics: https://tinyurl.com/pcbacktoschool or call the health department at 724-7770.