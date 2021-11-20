Kids, teens treated to new bikes at Friday's El Tour de Tucson expo

Dozens of Tucson kids and teens left Friday's El Tour de Tucson expo with a brand new bike and helmet, as well as a safety lesson, courtesy of an Olympic cyclist.

Representatives from El Tour, USA Cycling and Tucson-based cyclist training center Pace Ranch rolled 50 glistening bicycles of various sizes out onto the plaza at Armory Park, announcing the giveaway over the loudspeaker at noon.

The giveaway was in tandem with USA Cycling's Kids' Skills Clinic, which included free helmets and T-shirts for the first 100 children.

The hour-long skills clinics and giveaways were part of USA Cycling's "Let's Ride Together" initiative, which aims to get more children on bikes and riding safely.

Onsite, promoting the initiative, was USA Cycling's Mari Holden, a world champion who won a silver medal in the 2000 Olympics game and was the first woman to win three consecutive U.S. time trial championships. Holden has won a total of six U.S. cycling championships.

"Mari Holden and her Let’s Ride program have been a great addition to the El Tour Expo," said El Tour executive director TJ Juskiewicz. "She’s a big-time cyclist who knows what the kids like to ride and how to act on a bike."