Kids, teens treated to new bikes at Friday's El Tour de Tucson expo
Bikes for a giveaway are lined up at Armory Park as part of the 38th Banner-University Medicine El Tour de Tucson festivities. Pace Ranch, a bicycle training center, donated 50 bikes for kids to receive for free on Friday.

 Mamta Popat, Arizona Daily Star

Dozens of Tucson kids and teens left Friday's El Tour de Tucson expo with a brand new bike and helmet, as well as a safety lesson, courtesy of an Olympic cyclist.

Representatives from El Tour, USA Cycling and Tucson-based cyclist training center Pace Ranch rolled 50 glistening bicycles of various sizes out onto the plaza at Armory Park, announcing the giveaway over the loudspeaker at noon.

The giveaway was in tandem with USA Cycling's Kids' Skills Clinic, which included free helmets and T-shirts for the first 100 children.

The hour-long skills clinics and giveaways were part of USA Cycling's "Let's Ride Together" initiative, which aims to get more children on bikes and riding safely.

Onsite, promoting the initiative, was USA Cycling's Mari Holden, a world champion who won a silver medal in the 2000 Olympics game and was the first woman to win three consecutive U.S. time trial championships. Holden has won a total of six U.S. cycling championships. 

"Mari Holden and her Let’s Ride program have been a great addition to the El Tour Expo," said El Tour executive director TJ Juskiewicz. "She’s a big-time cyclist who knows what the kids like to ride and how to act on a bike."

Holden and her team were at the expo for several hours, talking to families and plugging the giveaway. Holden or another team member made sure every child  or teen who wanted a bicycle received the right-sized bike and a basic safety lesson.

Olympian Mari Holden talks to an attendee at Friday's El Tour de Tucson expo during a USA Cycling Kids' Skills Clinic. The clinic was part of the "Let's Ride Together" initiative, designed to get kids and teens excited about bikes.

Holden talked to each youth and showed them skills like how to check and fill the tires.

By 2 p.m., it was a common sight to see smiling children wearing helmets atop their heads and weaving shiny new bikes through the area.

Attendees under the age of 18 were also treated to free USA Cycling memberships.

"That can connect them into the community and let them know what cycling things are happening," Holden said.

Juskiewicz, who was hired in June 2020 as El Tour's executive director, said he hopes to continue the partnership with USA Cycling and safety workshops in future years.

Contact Star reporter Caitlin Schmidt at 573-4191 or cschmidt@tucson.com. On Twitter: @caitlincschmidt

