Four people were killed in a head-on car crash involving a wrong-way driver early Sunday morning near Green Valley, officials say.
The crash occurred shortly before 1 a.m. on Interstate 19, near Tubac, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.
The 52-year-old woman driving the wrong way died in the crash.
A Tucson mother and her three children were in the other vehicle, DPS officials say.
They say only one of the three children survived the crash and was airlifted to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The names of the four people killed weren't immediately released.