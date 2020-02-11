3 killed in two-vehicle crash on Interstate-19 north of Nogales

Three people died Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 19, officials said.
The Department of Public Safety said it's investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that happened after 3 p.m. on northbound I-19 south of Tumacacori Interchange Road. One other person is in critical condition, the department said.
The department initially said three vehicles were involved.
I-19 northbound was closed at Santa Gertrudis Road for a few hours.
