The passenger of a car was killed and the driver was seriously injured after crashing into a tree on Tucson's northwest side late Saturday night, police say.
Paul Costello, 27, was killed just before midnight while riding in a 1993 Honda Accord that hit the tree near the intersection of West River Road and North Samantha Grove Drive, said Officer Ray Smith, of the Tucson Police Department. Samantha Grove Drive is between West Orange Grove Road and North Camino de la Tierra.
The driver, who was found unconscious, was listed in serious condition at Banner University Medical Center, police said. His name was not released by police.
There were no apparent witnesses to the crash, but police say it appears the Accord was traveling south when it left the road, striking the tree on the passenger side of the vehicle.
No charges have been filed and the investigation continues.