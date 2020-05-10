Kindness has not been canceled

During this time of stress and uncertainty, we have seen heartfelt acts of kindness occuring in our Tucson community. It is inspiring to see these displays of kindness and thankfulness for the many essential workers, as together we try to raise spirits during rough times.
We have seen people continue to volunteer at Mobile Meals, Z-Mansion, Casa Maria, Community Food Bank and other organizations to make sure people in need are being fed. Others are making medical masks for our local hospitals while neighbors show their humanity by checking on neighbors and friends.
In these trying times many events and activities are canceled, but not kindness! Signs of thanks are showing up all over Tucson, including this one in a westside neighborhood, that beautifully and creatively demonstrates thanks to others.
