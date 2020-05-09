Kindness on display; COVID-inspired poetry: Tucsonans share coronavirus experiences

We are all in this together. When times get tough, Tucsonans come together and help each other. That is what makes this big city with a small-town feel such a great place to live.

This weekly series shares what life is like for your fellow community members while sheltering in place.

KINDNESS HAS NOT BEEN CANCELED

During this time of stress and uncertainty, we have seen heartfelt acts of kindness occurring in our Tucson community. It is inspiring to see these displays of kindness and thankfulness for the many essential workers, as together we try to raise spirits during rough times.

We have seen people continue to volunteer at Mobile Meals, Z Mansion, Casa Maria, Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona and other organizations to make sure people in need are being fed. Others are making medical masks for our local hospitals while neighbors show their humanity by checking on neighbors and friends. In these trying times many events and activities are canceled, but not kindness. Signs of thanks are showing up all over Tucson, including this one in a westside neighborhood, that beautifully and creatively demonstrated thanks to others.

— Nancie Kondrat

LIFTING SPIRITS WITH ‘COVID-EO’ POEMS

Because I have some time on my hands with the stay-at-home order, I decided to create a video poem each day during the time at home, each one relating in some way to the pandemic, mostly its effects on the general population and also on me and my family. The video poems are recordings of me reciting the poems. I have put them on a YouTube channel called “Covideopoems.” Some of them are serious and some more lighthearted; all are intended to hopefully give people a lift during this difficult time.